I'm checking out for the next week, in hopes of resting and recovering at home from the constant turmoil of the last three months (not to mention the last week!). I may still have some occasional posts, but I'll be off work. Meanwhile, several new coronavirus cases are being reported in Idaho this afternoon; see idahopress.com for the latest, and check coronavirus.idaho.gov for official statewide updates at 5 p.m. daily. Stay safe and healthy, everyone.
Time for a little stay-cation...
