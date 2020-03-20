Capitol from afar
BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press

I'm checking out for the next week, in hopes of resting and recovering at home from the constant turmoil of the last three months (not to mention the last week!). I may still have some occasional posts, but I'll be off work. Meanwhile, several new coronavirus cases are being reported in Idaho this afternoon; see idahopress.com for the latest, and check coronavirus.idaho.gov for official statewide updates at 5 p.m. daily. Stay safe and healthy, everyone.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

