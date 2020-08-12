Thursday’s planned meeting of the Legislature’s Education Working Group has been canceled, and it won’t be rescheduled. Rep. Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls, the House Education Committee chairman and co-chair of the joint working group, said, “Many of the drafts we got, we got such last-minute, it was almost hard for anybody, including myself, to process what was involved with these other drafts. So as we’ve talked amongst ourselves, my co-chairman and myself and leadership, they felt like we’re getting too far down to the deadline to try and get these things done. And also considering what a special session would involve, that several of these topics are so complex that to introduce them in a special session would not give them justice for the public as well.”
So the Education Working Group is done. At its meeting on Monday, it voted to forward two proposed bills to legislative leaders to propose to the governor for consideration in the special session of the Legislature that starts Aug. 24: One to strip Idaho’s public health districts and the Department of Health & Welfare from any authority over schools or state colleges and universities, including regarding school closures, mask orders, quarantines, or any other measures aimed at stemming the spread of contagious disease; and another incorporating two budget-flexibility measures for schools as they face 5% budget cuts this year, giving them flexibility on how they spend state lottery proceeds, and on how they spend funds allocated in five specific line items of the school budget. Those five line items cover technology, math and science, leadership premiums for top teachers, a special allocation to promote a safe environment in classrooms, and school counselors.
Under the Idaho Constitution, only the governor can convene a special session of the Legislature, and only the governor can specify the topics to be considered; a special session has no authority to legislate on any other topics. Gov. Brad Little has announced that he will do so Monday in a proclamation.
At Thursday’s cancelled meeting, the education panel, which consists of the House and Senate Education committees, had been poised to consider multiple additional drafts on enrollment calculations and pupil transportation funding.