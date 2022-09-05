Lt Gov race illustration

Idaho’s lieutenant governor post is a part-time position, but the lieutenant governor is also the person next in line to be governor, presides over the Senate, and takes on other official duties as delegated by the governor.

On the November ballot, three candidates are running for the position: Current House Speaker Scott Bedke, a Republican rancher from Oakley; Boise attorney Terri Pickens Manweiler, a former Republican and certified mediator who is running as a Democrat; and “Pro-Life,” an organic strawberry farmer and frequent candidate for office who legally changed his name from Marvin Richardson in 2006 and is running on the Constitution Party ticket.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

