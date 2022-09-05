...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
MIDNIGHT MDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Temperatures 97 to 104 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From midnight Monday night to midnight MDT Wednesday
night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Idaho’s lieutenant governor post is a part-time position, but the lieutenant governor is also the person next in line to be governor, presides over the Senate, and takes on other official duties as delegated by the governor.
On the November ballot, three candidates are running for the position: Current House Speaker Scott Bedke, a Republican rancher from Oakley; Boise attorney Terri Pickens Manweiler, a former Republican and certified mediator who is running as a Democrat; and “Pro-Life,” an organic strawberry farmer and frequent candidate for office who legally changed his name from Marvin Richardson in 2006 and is running on the Constitution Party ticket.
Current Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, a Republican who nevertheless clashed repeatedly with current GOP Gov. Brad Little, ran unsuccessfully against Little in the May primary rather than seek re-election. All three candidates said they wouldn’t follow McGeachin’s example if elected.
You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), the next installment in my series on contested races and contests on Idaho’s November general election ballot; or pick up today's Sunday/Monday print edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.