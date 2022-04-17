A road sign predicts future expansion at the end of a residential street in Emmett, even as work is ongoing in the distance on Thursday. With housing prices soaring in the Treasure Valley, neighboring counties and cities are starting to see increased growth.
Brock Cherry sat in his Mountain Home City Hall office, the lights on his desk phone flashing behind him. From his windows, he can see a mural featuring a horse-drawn buggy, then a train, and later an airplane, writes Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis.
Cherry, as community development director, is trying to avoid some of the mistakes other Idaho cities made as the state’s recent growth surge has taken off. Elmore County has grown almost 6% in the past decade and Cherry is expecting more as the Treasure Valley fills up.
“Don’t count us out,” Cherry said. “There’s us, there’s Emmett, there’s Payette, there’s Homedale, all these on the very periphery … we haven’t been relevant. But we are now.”
Owyhee, Elmore and Gem counties have had growth rates between 3% and 12% in the past decade, according to census records.
As transportation improvements come online, counties including Gem and Owyhee will become more accessible, said Matt Stoll, executive director of the Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho.
The skyrocketing price of housing can also push people out farther, he said.
“People tend to drive until they qualify,” Stoll said.
Plus, many don’t need to be near job centers, whether they be retirees or those who work remotely.
For surrounding counties in the Treasure Valley, the prospect of growth means many things: It can be an added pressure on development, the potential to change the character of a community, or provide an opportunity to do things right. Three cities in particular, from three nearby counties - Mountain Home, Marsing and Emmett - are feeling the impacts of local growth and development in their own backyard.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.