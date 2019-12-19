The names of three nominees to replace Rep. Mat Erpelding, D-Boise, who resigned earlier this month, were sent to Gov. Brad Little on Wednesday. The District 19 Democratic Legislative Committee decided the finalists Tuesday and sent a letter with recommendations to Little. The first choice is Lauren Necochea; second is Chris Mathias; and third is Charlene Taylor.
Erpelding, who was the House minority leader, resigned Dec. 6 to take a job with the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce. House Democrats chose Rep. Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, to replace Erpelding as minority leader.
The 2020 legislative session starts Jan. 6.
The Democratic Legislative Committee’s letter noted Little has up to 15 days to make the final decision on who will replace Erpelding in the Idaho House of Representatives. You can read our full story here at idahopress.com, or pick up today's edition of the Idaho Press.