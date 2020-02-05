Three motions have been proposed so far in the House Education Committee this morning on school content standards. First, Rep. John McCrostie, D-Boise, moved to accept the standards as submitted. Then, Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, moved to reject all of Idaho’s school content standards for English/language arts, math, and science. Rep. Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls, made an amended substitute motion to reject part of the standards. He said he's concerned about some of the "supporting content" the standards include, including science standards, and he wants to remove that.
Boyle, arguing for her motion, told the committee, "We have not had our test scores go up like they were supposed to, we have a lot of very confused kids, we have frustrated parents who cannot help their kids." She said rejecting all the standards would send a message to the state Board of Education to revisit them, and said they'd likely just pass a temporary rule to keep them in effect during that process. "By rejecting them we are sending a clear message to the state board to please revisit this, take a serious look," she said.
The existing standards, developed over years of hearings and all already approved by the Legislature in past years, drew strong support from educators from throughout the state at earlier hearings in the committee. The committee is debating now.