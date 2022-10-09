Three design firms are competing for the chance to transform over 80 acres of land at Expo Idaho, around the former site of the Les Bois Park horse racing track, writes reporter Jude Binkley of our Idaho Press news partner KTVB.
The three pitched their proposals to the Ada County commissioners, who are looking to turn the area into a modern, community-centric park.
The space includes the track and horse stables and sits just south of the Boise River and in a “flood consideration zone,” Binkley reports. Les Bois Park closed in 2016. The grandstands, which are still used for concerts at the Western Idaho Fair, are also under consideration for possible renovation.
The three finalists are RIOS + Stack Rock Group, The Land Group, and PORT. Here are summaries of their proposals:
• RIOS + Stack Rock Group’s proposal involves expanding the river down into Expo Idaho to create two channels, a beach, and an “adventure island.” They plan on scaling the track for multi-purpose use, and connecting paths to the Greenbelt. Their design also includes a river center with put-in spots for floating. The inside of the track would be used for sports and contain ponds. RIOS + Stack Rock Group also planned to open up the grandstands for a visitor center and retail.
• The Land Group’s proposal divided the area into five districts: A community district with a gathering space, garden plots, and food truck area; a grandstand district that would host sports and concerts; a field district with paths and trails; a river’s edge district that would connect the Greenbelt; and a "movement district" with a lake, bike park, and fitness equipment.
• PORT’s proposal divides the area into two zones, with the first, dubbed the “heart of the park”, including areas focused on fitness and sports, along with a south loop that would have fields and a nature-centric playground. The second zone, dubbed the “lowlands,” focuses on bringing an ecological value to the land around the river.
The three proposals are now being evaluated and scored; the presentations are available to watch in full online. KTVB's full story is online here, or look for it in Saturday's print edition of the Idaho Press.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.