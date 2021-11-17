“Today we will only be discussing three bills,” Senate State Affairs Chair Patti Anne Lodge, R-Huston, announced at the opening of this morning’s committee hearing. The three on the agenda: HB 414, from Rep. Mike Moyle on “religious freedom;” HB 417 from Rep. Jason Monks on workers compensation; and HB 418 from Rep. Ron Mendive on employment and “don’t ask, don’t tell.”
Sen. Jim Rice will fill in for Moyle on presenting his bill, Lodge announced, because Moyle is “out on the farm trying to get a tractor fixed to continue his fall harvest.”
Lodge said in the last three days, “I’ve received 4,297 emails. It’s interesting, because there’s as many pro’s as there are ‘no’s’,” she said. “There are over 1,300 phone calls on my phone now.”
She said she wanted to remind everyone of Idaho Code 39-9003, the Health Freedom Act, which already is on the books, and “also the three lawsuits that the governor has entered into on our behalf,” along with the federal court of appeals stay that’s already been issued, enjoining the Biden Administration’s proposed OSHA rule requiring employers of 100 or more to require either COVID-19 vaccines or weekly testing.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox
daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.