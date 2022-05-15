Thousands of people gather Saturday morning at Capitol for the "Bans Off Our Bodies" rally, held in response to the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion nationwide.
Thousands took part in a “Bans Off Our Bodies” demonstration in front of the Idaho Capitol held in response to a recent leaked draft Supreme Court opinion indicating the court would soon overturn Roe v. Wade, writes Idaho Press reporter Laura Guido, while another pro-abortion-rights demonstration followed later in the day.
At the morning event, which around 5,000 people attended, Mistie DelliCarpini-Tolman admitted that talking about Idaho feels “pretty complicated right now.”
“We are at a crisis moment for abortion rights,” the Idaho state director for Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates said. “We are furious and we are ready to fight back with you all.”
A small group of anti-abortion demonstrators also gathered nearby the crowd, holding a “Pro-Life” flag and a Trump flag. Other signs read, “former fetus” and “let their hearts beat.” A plane circled the event with a banner directing viewers to a YouTube video of a “live abortion.”
For many of the speakers and attendees at Saturday’s event — one of many held across the country this weekend — the issue hits particularly close to home. The Idaho Legislature in the most recent session passed a ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy by allowing families of abortion patients to sue abortion providers. Idaho also has a “trigger” law passed in 2020 that would make it a felony to perform an abortion.
