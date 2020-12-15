Press conference02.JPG

Emily Walton speaks during a press conference outside of Central District Health in Boise on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. Walton represents a new coalition called The 97%, which is calling for elected officials to pass public health measures “despite intimidation” from groups that oppose mandates, and for state leaders to take action to curtail what the group calls an “anti-democratic threat.”

 Jake King/Idaho Press

During the pandemic, protests against proposed health orders have resulted in canceled health board meetings in Caldwell and Boise. In response, a group of Idahoans have formed a coalition called The Idaho 97% to show that not everyone opposes restrictions, write Idaho Press reporters Tommy Simmons and Thomas Plank. The group’s online petition calling for “sensible public health measures” has gained more than 11,500 signatures, supporting efforts such as mask requirements, limits on large gatherings and medically informed restrictions on bars, restaurants, schools and businesses.

“We also demand that our duly elected government officials be allowed to do their constitutionally mandated jobs, free of intimidation and without putting themselves or their families at risk,” the petition states.

Boise resident Nathaniel Hoffman, who helped organize the coalition, said he believes most Idahoans are doing their part to try to end the pandemic.

You can read Simmons and Plank's full story here at idahopress.com

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

