During the pandemic, protests against proposed health orders have resulted in canceled health board meetings in Caldwell and Boise. In response, a group of Idahoans have formed a coalition called The Idaho 97% to show that not everyone opposes restrictions, write Idaho Press reporters Tommy Simmons and Thomas Plank. The group’s online petition calling for “sensible public health measures” has gained more than 11,500 signatures, supporting efforts such as mask requirements, limits on large gatherings and medically informed restrictions on bars, restaurants, schools and businesses.
“We also demand that our duly elected government officials be allowed to do their constitutionally mandated jobs, free of intimidation and without putting themselves or their families at risk,” the petition states.
Boise resident Nathaniel Hoffman, who helped organize the coalition, said he believes most Idahoans are doing their part to try to end the pandemic.
