On the steps of the Idaho Statehouse just before sunset Tuesday, Whitney Mestelle told the crowd of thousands of people gathered before her that the names she was about to read — of black people who had died by violence from police or otherwise — was by no means exhaustive, writes Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons. Even so, it took her co-organizer of the Black Lives Matter Candlelight Vigil, Jessie Levin, over 20 minutes to read more than 60 names.
After she read each name, the masses surrounding her and carpeting the capitol mall before her — almost all of whom wore face coverings to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus — would repeat the name with a solemn, reverent air.
Some of the names, such as Trayvon Martin or Eric Garner, would likely be familiar to most people across the country as a result of news coverage; other names were less so. The final name Levin read was that of George Floyd, the black man who died last week after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for almost 9 minutes. Outrage at Floyd’s death has sparked days of demonstrations in cities across the country, some of which have become violent riots.
While there was a great deal of emotion when the crowd repeated Floyd’s name — and could be heard echoing throughout the walls of downtown Boise — Levin and Mestelle specifically aimed at harnessing that emotion rather than let it devolve into something destructive, as it has in other cities.
They implored the crowd again and again to remain peaceful, as Boise Mayor Lauren McLean and Acting Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar had asked people to do earlier in the day.
“This is a vigil,” Levin told the crowd at the start of the event. "If your intention is not one of reflection and not one of mourning, this is not the space for you.”
Her words were met with cheers and applause. And, in end, the throng heeded her advice — the event ended at roughly 10 p.m., just after sunset, and it remained peaceful.
You can read Simmons' full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.