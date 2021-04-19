This morning’s House Ways & Means Committee meeting, which was to introduce a new bill regarding “State Budget, Education” has been canceled. It was the second proposal in a week scheduled but not introduced in the committee to impose restrictions on the teaching of “critical race theory” and “social justice” in Idaho schools in an effort to smooth the way for the House, which, urged on by the Idaho Freedom Foundation, earlier killed both the public school budget for teachers and the higher education budget over those points, to reconsider the budgets. “There’s still some competing interests, I would say, in trying to find a solution that’s acceptable to the House and the Senate,” Rep. Paul Amador, R-Coeur d’Alene, Ways & Means chairman, said this morning. “We want to get something right before we roll it out.”
“There will be conversations ongoing today,” he said.
Amador said, “We want to make sure that we get the wording in the RS the right way before we send it out to a committee for a full hearing, because there’s no sense in creating a bill that might get through the House but doesn’t get though the Senate or vice versa.” Lawmakers are hoping the proposal clears a path to ending this year’s legislative session, he said. “We want to get this thing correct.”
“I’m hoping that it’ll be a fairly quick resolution and we can meet relatively quickly,” Amador said, saying it could be as early as this afternoon – or not. “People could dig in their heels and it could be longer than that,” he noted.