After hundreds turned out for a demonstration on Friday against Gov. Brad Little's statewide stay-home order, and various groups have been claiming the order is somehow illegal or unconstitutional, I asked the Idaho Attorney General's office about the legal basis for the order. The office already had released a "Stay at Home Order Frequently Asked Questions" document, which is posted on its website here. Deputy Attorney General Brian Kane provided this new analysis that he prepared in response to questions from a number of state legislators on the same topic. Here it is in full, including links and attachments:
"Here is a quick overview of the Governor’s authority for your reference...
Police powers are reserved to states under the 10th Amendment. Specifically police powers within the area of health regulations and quarantine were recognized in Gibbons v. Ogden, 22 U.S. (9 Wheat) 1 (1824). Within the case, the Court noted the authority of states as well settled. In Compagnie Francaise de Navigation a Vapeur v. Louisiana Board of Health, 186 U.S. 380 (1902), the U.S. Supreme Court upheld an involuntary quarantine order to prevent the spread of infectious diseases as constitutional. This area of law has been well settled for approximately 200 years if not longer.
Supreme Executive Power is vested within the Governor under Article IV, § 5 of the Idaho Constitution, additionally, the Governor is the Commander of the Militia under Article IV, § 4. This authority is vested within the Governor by the Idaho Constitution, which means that although it can be clarified by the Idaho Legislature, there are likely limits to restriction or removal of executive authority by the Legislature due to the limits within Article II, section 1 of the Idaho Constitution.
Statutorily, the process under which the Governor issues orders such as the Stay at Home Order is found within Chapter 6, Title 46 of the Idaho Code. Additional authority is found within Chapter 10, Title 46. The specific statutes granting the Governor authority to issue such an order are Idaho Code § 46-601 and Idaho Code § 46-1008. It is important to note that both the Director of the Department of Health and Welfare and local public health districts have authority to issue orders of quarantine and isolation. Idaho Code §§ 56-1003(7) (Director) & 39-415 (Public Health Districts). The current order is an exercise of the combined authority of the Governor and the Director of the Department of Health Welfare. Violation of this order could be a misdemeanor. Idaho Code § 56- 1003(7)(c).
These powers can be read to allow the Director and Governor to exercise them in a manner to both quarantine and isolate. The current stay at home order appears to be a valid exercise of the authority under Article IV, sec. 5 and Idaho Code sections 56-1003(7), 46-601, & 46-1008.
Perhaps the most important element of these orders is that they are temporary. A declaration of emergency is only effective for 30 days. It can be extended, but whatever limitation on our rights is only temporary. I understand that citizens are concerned with their constitutional rights of assembly and worship, but this authority is being exercised to stop the spread of a highly contagious and potentially fatal disease. Although these temporary measures are inconvenient for us all, they are legally defensible. Historically within our nation, emergencies have included the temporary relinquishment of some constitutional protections. Courts have generally upheld such emergency temporary orders. Attached for your reference is a New Hampshire Order upholding the New Hampshire Governor’s order under the current crisis for your review.
It is worth noting that cities and public health districts possess many of these same powers. See Article XII, sec. 2 of the Idaho Constitution, and Idaho Code sections 50-304, 50-606 (City quarantine authority) and 39-415 (Public Health Districts possess same authority as Director of H&W to quarantine).
Also if you are interested, here is a good summary of quarantine’s constitutionality under Federal Constitution."
-Brian Kane, Assistant Chief Deputy, Idaho Attorney General