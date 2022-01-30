There are some concerns about safety on Highway 55 near Smiths Ferry after the third rockslide in less than a year closed the road just a week before the McCall Winter Carnival, which could typically draws thousands of cars on the busy road, writes reporter Tristan Lewis of Idaho Press news partner KTVB.
"The safety of the public is of the utmost concern to Idaho Transportation Department (ITD)," Vincent Trimboli, a spokesperson for ITD said. "Our mission is 'Your safety, your mobility, your economic opportunity.' But safety is first and foremost in that mission statement for a reason."
According to Trimboli, the cause of the rockslide was due to heavy snow and ice "putting a lot of weight on the hillside." He added crews were able to clean and clear the road and stabilize the hillside within hours after the rockslide happened.
However, because of recent history, Trimboli said a third-party, geotechnical expert was brought in to assess the area and slopes to check if things were safe before ITD opened the road to the public.
"This geotechnical expert helped us with the rockslide on Highway 95 a few years ago near Riggins and New Meadows," Trimboli said. "They came in and helped us decide the best ways to troubleshoot that rockslide. Essentially, we blasted that hill in a similar fashion to what we're doing here to make it safe for the traveling public."
The road on Highway 55 was reopened to the public Monday night. You can see KTVB's full story online here, or look for it in Saturday's Idaho Press.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.