A third legal challenge of Idaho's new legislative redistricting plan, L-3, has been filed, this one by Spencer Stucki of Chubbuck. Stucki, in his petition, objects to how some district lines were drawn in eastern Idaho and contends that not all parts of the state were treated the same under the plan. Unlike the two previous legal challenges, which claimed dividing eight counties in L-3 was too many county splits, Stucki calls for dividing nine counties.
Stucki, who identified himself as co-chair of the Pocatello-based Committee for Fair Elections.org, submitted his own proposed legislative district plan, L-74, to the citizens redistricting commission. Representing himself in his filing, he asks the court to order the commission to consider his plan, to declare L-3 inadequate, and to look at changes to L-3 including restructuring eastern Idaho along the lines of L-74.
He also writes in his petition, "The districts in southeast Idaho look as though they could have been drawn to protect current Senators. I contend that district #28 is an odd shaped district."
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.