A third House member has tested positive for COVID-19, making three new infections in a week and bringing the total number of reported infections in the Statehouse thus far this session to nine. Rep. Ryan Kerby, R-New Plymouth, said he tested positive on Tuesday. “I was there yesterday morning,” he said on Wednesday, “then I went and got tested.” He’s at home now, and not feeling too bad. “I had a little bit of a cough, and I always have a cough in the winter time,” Kerby said. “I’ve always got a pocket full of cough drops. That’s what I have again. … I can’t believe I have it.”
Kerby said he seldom wears at mask. “Oh, once in a while,” he said. “I’m not a big mask wearer. I have occasionally.” Most House members have declined to wear masks during this year’s legislative session, and no requirement has been imposed.
Kerby’s case brings the total number of Statehouse COVID-19 infections thus far this session to nine, including three House members, two senators, three House staffers and one Senate attache.
Kerby is the vice-chair of the House Education Committee, and that panel’s chairman Rep. Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls, also is out with COVID-19. As a result, two committee meetings have been canceled this week. An earlier planned hearing on proposed legislation Monday to fund all-day kindergarten as an option for every school district in the state, at a cost of up to $43 million a year, was called off.
“That was supposed to get heard Monday, and for some reason it got pulled,” Kerby said. The bill would have been a major property tax relief measure, he acknowledged, removing the need for school districts across the state to ask voters to raise their property taxes through supplemental levies to fund all-day kindergarten. “Getting it a little late in the session, though, is the only problem,” Kerby said. “It’s hard now.”
Kerby has named a substitute to fill in for him in the House, Dan Greig of Fruitland, who started today. “He’s going to do it ‘til early next week, and then he can’t do it any more. So if I’m not back then, I’ll get somebody else for a few days,” Kerby said.
He’s hoping to return to the Statehouse late next week. “It’s weird when you can’t be down there doing the people’s business,” he said “but at the same time, it’s the way it goes.”