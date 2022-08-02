A 46-year-old man who was swimming with friends near a boat has become the third apparent drowning at Lucky Peak in the past two weeks.
The Ada County Sheriff’s Office reported that the man was swimming near the boat on Sunday when he went under and never resurfaced; search and recovery efforts are under way, but were unsuccessful on Monday. The Sheriff's Office said on Twitter that recovery efforts would continue on Tuesday.
That followed two previous incidents on the popular reservoir 8 miles east of Boise: A 49-year-old paddleboarder drowned just off the Spring Shores marina on July 24; and a 16-year-old boy fell off a personal watercraft he was riding with another person at 9 p.m. on July 18 and never resurfaced. The paddleboarder’s body was immediately recovered by bystanders who started CPR, but were unable to revive him. The 16-year-old boy’s body still hasn’t been recovered, after extensive searching in deep water west of Barclay Bay.
One thing all three victims had in common: None were wearing life jackets.
“It doesn’t take long before you have a problem,” said Mike Johnson, Boise County chief deputy coroner. “Wear a life jacket.”
Water temperatures at Lucky Peak are in the low 60s, the Ada County Sheriff’s Office reported.