The U.S. Forest Service announced today that it's activated a third military C-130 plane equipped with the Modular Airborne Firefighting Systems, or MAFFS, to join two others in helping battle western firefighters. The first two planes were activated on June 25, the earliest activation of the system in a decade.
The third one comes from the Nevada Air Guard's 152nd Airlift Wing, the National Interagency Fire Center reports. Like the other two, it'll be stationed at McClellan Airbase in Sacramento to assist the Forest Service and other wildland fire agencies with wildfire response; those responses are coordinated by the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise.
The MAFFS system can drop up to 3,000 gallons of fire retardant in less than 10 seconds across a quarter-mile line. The system slides right into the back of a military C-130 aircraft; it sprays the retardant through a nozzle on the plane's rear left side.
"It’s been a very active fire season so far, and we expect it to continue to be very active this year," said Forest Service spokesman Stanton Florea.
The MAFFS-equipped aircraft are part of plans for "surge capacity" in firefighting resources, Florea said. "The number of aircraft can be scaled up or reduced during their deployment," he said. At maximum capacity, up to eight MAFFS aircraft can be deployed.
The MAFFS-equipped aircraft are used when the fleet of commercial aircraft maintained for wildland fire response by the Forest Service already is in use.
"We're at preparedness level 4 nationally out of five levels," Florea said, "so that means a lot of national firefighting resources are already deployed, and that there's competition between different regions of the country for a finite number of national firefighting resources."