The Board of Fire Commissioners for the Kuna Rural Fire District listens to public comment about the districts 2023 budget on Wednesday.

 Sydney Kidd/Idaho Press

The Board of Fire Commissioners for the Kuna Rural Fire District met and passed two resolutions regarding the language of a levy and a bond that will be placed on the Nov. 8 general election ballot, writes Idaho Press reporter Sydney Kidd, amid concerns over understaffing, safety and fatigue at the thinly stretched fire district.

The levy would fund six new firefighter positions for the short-staffed fire district. Currently, the fire department has a total of 15 firefighters, two of whom are injured and one who just turned in a resignation letter, Fire Chief T.J. Lawrence said at the meeting.

