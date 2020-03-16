Though the Senate has more than 80 bills on its 3rd Reading Calendar and more coming, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Winder told the Senate this morning that the target for finishing up all business is tomorrow at noon. Winder said even if they meet that target, they wouldn't be able to adjourn sine die, as they'd still have to allow time for the bills to reach the governor.
Early this morning, joint leadership from both parties met with health authorities to discuss a possible shutdown of the session due to coronavirus concerns, but no decisions were made.