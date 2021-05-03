The House started its debate of the new higher ed budget bill, with Reps. Ron Nate and Heather Scott decrying "critical race theory" and Rep. Chris Mathias debating in favor of the bill, noting his experience as a Black man and a BSU graduate. Scott and Nate both interrupting him and objecting to some of Mathias' comments. Then, House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, said, "We’ve got a couple committees that need to meet and we’ve got people that are a little upset." He moved to recess the House for an hour for committee meetings -- including the House Rev & Tax Committee, which will hold a hearing on Moyle's newly introduced property tax bill, HB 389. It's a 26-page bill packed with varying provisions, from raising the homeowners exemption to granting big new property tax breaks to developers and the state's largest businesses.
Rev & Tax will meet in room EW 42 as soon as the Resources and Judiciary & Rules committees finish their meetings; those two panels have only minutes approval on their agendas. You can watch Rev & Tax live online here.
Meanwhile, the Senate is suspending rules and has passed 10 bills, all budget bills, most of them unanimously. Now it's taking up HB 362, the big transportation funding bill.