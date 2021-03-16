The House will convene at 3 p.m. for its afternoon session, and before it broke for lunch, Majority Leader Mike Moyle announced that the intention is to suspend rules and take up HB 332, the big tax-cut bill that just had its committee hearing this morning in Rev & Tax. So the bill would be heard in committee, sent to the floor, and taken up and voted on the same day. Then, at 2:30, I received a notice from House Ways & Means Chair Paul Amador, R-Coeur d'Alene, that Ways & Means will meet at 2:45 p.m. today - 15 minutes after the text was sent - to take up a new piece of legislation for from Rep. Joe Palmer, R-Meridian, on transportation funding. Ways & Means meets in room EW 05. That meeting wasn't even announced on the floor...
Things are happening very fast at the Statehouse...
