The Idaho Legislature is back today, with both the House and Senate set to convene at noon. Already, there’s been one House committee meeting. House State Affairs Chairman Brent Crane, R-Nampa, said he had his secretary post the notice and agenda for the meeting at 4:59 p.m. yesterday. Four bills were on the panel’s agenda today: SB 1134, regarding the state disaster emergency account, which passed on to the full House; SB 1061 on election deadlines, which went to the amending order; HB 322 on federalism, which was sent to the amending order at the request of the sponsors; and HB 321 on school trustee recall elections, which was held in committee at the request of the sponsors.
Both houses have long calendars of bills to address once they reconvene today. Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, said, “We expect to go on the floor and pick up where we left off on our reading calendar, and work through that. We’re going to try and get what we have on the board done and off of there probably by Friday, that’s our goal.”
“Mostly we’ll try and get appropriation bills and move those things along, get the Senate bills out that are remaining to get out,” he said. “And then pick up and work through the reading calendar.” The Senate also likely will go into its 14th order for amendments this afternoon, Winder said.
He’s hoping to wrap up much of the business by April 16. “People will get to work,” Winder said. “I know we’re going to have double sessions. We’ll work in the morning and we’ll work in the afternoon and then probably into the evening some days.”
House Speaker Scott Bedke didn’t respond to requests for comment yesterday or today, but he told KTVB’s “Viewpoint” program over the weekend that he expects new legislation to be introduced on property tax relief. “We have to come up with a way that growth pays for growth, and at the same time we have to address the homeowners exemption and the circuit breaker as we do that,” he said. Bedke also told KTVB’s Doug Petcash that the Legislature has work to do on transportation, education, taxation and the balance of powers in state government.
Lawmakers in both houses held closed-door caucuses earlier this morning.