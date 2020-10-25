Shiva Rajbhandari can’t vote, but he has helped more than 400 people sign up to do so, writes Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons. The 16-year-old Boise High School sophomore is one of the driving forces behind Babe Vote, a nonprofit, nonpartisan voter registration campaign. It started with a sign at the 2018 Women’s March and has led to more than 2,000 newly registered voters, including the Boise State University football team’s roster.
“Our goal is to increase voter turnout in the younger demographic,” Shiva said.
Shiva describes the slogan as an order.
“The idea is you’re a babe,” he said. “Any gender can be a babe. And you can vote … It’s like an order. Babe vote.”
You can read Simmons' full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.