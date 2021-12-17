Following the deaths of three local teens by suicide recently, community leaders organized an educational, adults-only event for people to learn how to prevent youth suicides at the Brandt Center in Nampa on Wednesday night, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Banks Rusby.
“We want to support our students by adding to the knowledge and the resources that are in this community,” said Paula Kellerer, superintendent for the Nampa School District.
“We don’t have to have all the answers tonight,” she said. “But we do have to show up. We have to be there and we have to be willing to address the issues.”
The two-hour event included short presentations about suicide risk in Idaho and featured a panel of speakers with expertise such as child psychology, public safety, and education. The Idaho Press sponsored the event, and the paper’s publisher, Matt Davison, was one of the panelists.
Representatives from different organizations, including the Idaho Lives Project and the National Alliance on Mental Illness, offered resources in the lobby and licensed counselors stood by during and after the event to assist attendees with talking through any emotions that arose from attending.
Idaho consistently places in the top 10 states for suicides in the U.S., said Patrick Connor, southwest regional coordinator with the Idaho Lives Project.