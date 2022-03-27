What do you think the Treasure Valley will be like in 25 years? The Idaho Press asked readers that question in our 1996 edition of Cavalcade, back when we were called the Idaho Press-Tribune, writes Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis. Their answers reveal many issues facing the community today are not new — from traffic jams, to how to raise kids, to urban expansion were all at the forefront of the discussion even back then.
“I believe Canyon County is becoming very overpopulated, and here in the near future I believe there will be a lot of overcrowding,” Steve Masonheimer of Star wrote in ‘96.
Still, a lot has changed. The Idaho Press now covers Ada and Canyon counties. We all walk around with smartphones and go through stringent airport security when we fly.
One thing that hasn’t changed, however: Our annual Cavalcade edition, which is focused on cold cases this year, comes out today. You can find this year’s copy inside today’s print edition or online at idahopress.com/cavalcade.
If you have any predictions for what this area will look like in another 25 years, in the year 2047, send your name and prediction to newsroom@idahopress.com, tweet us at @TheIdahoPress with the hashtag #presspredicts or post on our Facebook page.
You can read Komatsoulis' full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.