On tonight’s “Idaho Reports” on Idaho Public Television, there’s a rundown of some of the developments of the week, and host Melissa Davlin returns; she interviews Idaho Reports intern and University of Idaho student Logan Finney of the McClure Center on tax issues in the just-concluded Idaho legislative session.
One the pundits panel, while practicing social distancing, I join Davlin and Idaho Education News reporter Kevin Richert to talk about the session, which wrapped up this week as the coronavirus pandemic spread in Idaho, adding new tensions.
The half-hour show airs at 8 p.m., and re-airs on Sunday at 10:30 a.m.; after it airs, you can watch it here online any time.