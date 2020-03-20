Idaho Reports 3-20-20

From left, Betsy Russell, host Melissa Davlin, and Kevin Richert on Friday's "Idaho Reports" on Idaho Public Television on Friday, March 20, 2020.

 Idaho Public Television

On tonight’s “Idaho Reports” on Idaho Public Television, there’s a rundown of some of the developments of the week, and host Melissa Davlin returns; she interviews Idaho Reports intern and University of Idaho student Logan Finney of the McClure Center on tax issues in the just-concluded Idaho legislative session.

One the pundits panel, while practicing social distancing, I join Davlin and Idaho Education News reporter Kevin Richert to talk about the session, which wrapped up this week as the coronavirus pandemic spread in Idaho, adding new tensions.

The half-hour show airs at 8 p.m., and re-airs on Sunday at 10:30 a.m.; after it airs, you can watch it here online any time.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

