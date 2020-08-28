On tonight’s “Idaho Reports” on Idaho Public Television, I join host Melissa Davlin and reporter Kevin Richert of Idaho Education News to break down the just-concluded three-day special session of the Idaho Legislature. There’s a lot there, and plenty to discuss; also, some fascinating images. The half-hour show airs at 8 p.m., and re-airs on Sunday at 10:30 a.m.; after it airs, you can watch it here online any time, or catch the podcast version wherever you get your podcasts.
The week that was...
