Tonight’s “Idaho Reports” on Idaho Public Television features Gov. Brad Little, discussing the agenda he laid out this week for lawmakers in their 2020 legislative session, along with his take on Idaho growth and a possible economic downturn. Little is interviewed by Idaho Education News reporter Kevin Richert; the show also features highlights from the week’s events
There’s no pundits panel tonight so we can all hear more from the governor. The show airs at 8:30 tonight; after it airs, you can watch it here online any time. Starting next Friday, Idaho Reports will move to 8 p.m. each week.