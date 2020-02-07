On tonight’s “Idaho Reports” on Idaho Public Television, I interview House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, about property taxes, a possible citizen initiative and more. On the pundits panel, I join interim host Gemma Gaudette and Idaho Education News reporters Kevin Richer and Clark Corbin to discuss the events of the week, including the House Education Committee’s votes to eliminate all of the state’s school content standards and initial teacher certification standards.
The half-hour show airs at 8 p.m., and re-airs on Sunday at 10:30 a.m.; after it airs, you can watch it here online any time.