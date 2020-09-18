On tonight’s “Idaho Reports” on Idaho Public Television, Joan Cartan-Hansen interviews Rocky Barker about the current wildfires and their implications; and I join host Melissa Davlin to discuss the political events of the week. The half-hour show airs at 8 p.m., and re-airs on Sunday at 10:30 a.m.; after it airs, you can watch it here online any time.
The week that was...
