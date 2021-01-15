On tonight’s “Idaho Reports” on Idaho Public Television, host Melissa Davlin interviews new Senate Transportation Chair Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian on transportation issues; there are reports on Gov. Brad Little’s State of the State message to lawmakers and other news from this week; and I join Davlin and BSU political scientist Jaclyn Kettler to discuss the week’s developments.
The half-hour show airs at 8 p.m., and re-airs on Sunday at 10:30 a.m.; after it airs, you can watch it here online any time.