screenshot idaho reports 1-15-21

Clockwise from top left on Friday's "Idaho Reports" on Idaho Public Television, BSU political scientist Jaclyn Kettler; Idaho Press reporter Betsy Russell; and host Melissa Davlin, on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.

 Screenshot

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


On tonight’s “Idaho Reports” on Idaho Public Television, host Melissa Davlin interviews new Senate Transportation Chair Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian on transportation issues; there are reports on Gov. Brad Little’s State of the State message to lawmakers and other news from this week; and I join Davlin and BSU political scientist Jaclyn Kettler to discuss the week’s developments.

The half-hour show airs at 8 p.m., and re-airs on Sunday at 10:30 a.m.; after it airs, you can watch it here online any time.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Tags

Load comments