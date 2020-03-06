On tonight’s “Idaho Reports” on Idaho Public Television, there are highlights from the week, and I interview Senate Majority Leader Chuck Winder, R-Boise. On the pundits panel, I join Lewiston Tribune reporter Bill Spence, interim host Gemma Gaudette, and Idaho Education News reporter Kevin Richert to discuss the events the week in the Legislature, from budgets to fights over hot-button issues.
The half-hour show airs at 8 p.m., and re-airs on Sunday at 10:30 a.m.; after it airs, you can watch it here online any time.