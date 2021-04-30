Idaho Reports 4-30-21

From left, Betsy Russell, Ruth Brown, host Melissa Davlin, and Kevin Richert on "Idaho Reports" on Idaho Public Television, on Friday, April 30, 2021.

 TROY SHREVE/Idaho Public Television

On this week’s “Idaho Reports” on Idaho Public Television, host Melissa Davlin wraps up the legislative events of the week, from public testimony on HB 377, the education policy bill on “critical race theory,” to the disturbing two-day House Ethics Committee hearing that led to the resignation of Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston. On the pundits panel, I join Davlin, Idaho EdNews reporter Kevin Richert, and Idaho Public TV producer Ruth Brown to discuss the developments and what’s ahead. It marked the first time in more than a year that the pundits panel was able to assemble in person in the studio for the show, rather than on Zoom.

Davlin does a great job with “Idaho Reports;” it’s well worth watching. Check it out. The half-hour show airs Friday nights at 8 p.m., re-airs on Sundays at 10:30 a.m., and also is available to stream live here online any time.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

