On tonight’s “Idaho Reports” on Idaho Public Television, Devon Downey interviews Sen. Maryanne Jordan, D-Boise, and you can catch up on the week's events in the Legislature. On the pundits panel, I join Boise State Public Radio reporter James Dawson, interim host Gemma Gaudette, and Idaho Education News reporter Kevin Richert to discuss the events of a wild sixth week of the this year's session.
The half-hour show airs at 8 p.m., and re-airs on Sunday at 10:30 a.m.; after it airs, you can watch it here online any time.