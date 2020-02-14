Idaho Reports 2-14-20

From left, Betsy Russell, James Dawson, interim host Gemma Gaudette, and Kevin Richert on Friday's "Idaho Reports" on Idaho Public Television on Feb. 14, 2020.

 TROY SHREVE/Idaho Public Television

On tonight’s “Idaho Reports” on Idaho Public Television, Devon Downey interviews Sen. Maryanne Jordan, D-Boise, and you can catch up on the week's events in the Legislature. On the pundits panel, I join Boise State Public Radio reporter James Dawson, interim host Gemma Gaudette, and Idaho Education News reporter Kevin Richert to discuss the events of a wild sixth week of the this year's session.

The half-hour show airs at 8 p.m., and re-airs on Sunday at 10:30 a.m.; after it airs, you can watch it here online any time.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Tags

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe

Load comments