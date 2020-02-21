Idaho Reports 2-21-20

From left, Betsy Russell, Bill Manny, interim host Gemma Gaudette, and Kevin Richert on Friday's "Idaho Reports" on Idaho Public Television, on Feb. 21, 2020.

 Idaho Public Television

On tonight’s “Idaho Reports” on Idaho Public Television, there’s a report on Gov. Brad Little’s comments to the Idaho Press Club this week on property taxes, federal lawsuits and faith healing; and I interview Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb, D-Boise, about her “Fair Chance Employment” legislation, other legislative issues, and her decision not to run for re-election at the end of the year. On the pundits panel, I join Idaho Public Television producer Bill Manny, interim host Gemma Gaudette, and Idaho Education News reporter Kevin Richert to discuss the events of the week at the Statehouse.

The half-hour show airs at 8 p.m., and re-airs on Sunday at 10:30 a.m.; after it airs, you can watch it here online any time.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Tags

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe

Load comments