On tonight’s “Idaho Reports” on Idaho Public Television, there’s a report on Gov. Brad Little’s comments to the Idaho Press Club this week on property taxes, federal lawsuits and faith healing; and I interview Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb, D-Boise, about her “Fair Chance Employment” legislation, other legislative issues, and her decision not to run for re-election at the end of the year. On the pundits panel, I join Idaho Public Television producer Bill Manny, interim host Gemma Gaudette, and Idaho Education News reporter Kevin Richert to discuss the events of the week at the Statehouse.
The half-hour show airs at 8 p.m., and re-airs on Sunday at 10:30 a.m.; after it airs, you can watch it here online any time.