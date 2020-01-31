On tonight’s “Idaho Reports” on Idaho Public Television, I interview House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel about recent House action, her new role as the House Democratic leader, and criminal justice legislation. On the pundits panel, I join interim host Gemma Gaudette, Associated Press reporter Keith Ridler, and Idaho Education News reporter Kevin Richert to discuss the developments as we wrap up the fourth week of this year’s legislative session.
The half-hour show airs at 8 p.m., and re-airs on Sunday at 10:30 a.m.; after it airs, you can watch it here online any time.