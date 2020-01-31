Idaho Reports 1-31-20

From left, Betsy Russell, Keith Ridler, interim host Gemma Gaudette and Kevin Richert on Friday's "Idaho Reports" on Idaho Public Television, on Jan. 31, 2020,

 Idaho Public Television

On tonight’s “Idaho Reports” on Idaho Public Television, I interview House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel about recent House action, her new role as the House Democratic leader, and criminal justice legislation. On the pundits panel, I join interim host Gemma Gaudette, Associated Press reporter Keith Ridler, and Idaho Education News reporter Kevin Richert to discuss the developments as we wrap up the fourth week of this year’s legislative session.

The half-hour show airs at 8 p.m., and re-airs on Sunday at 10:30 a.m.; after it airs, you can watch it here online any time.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

