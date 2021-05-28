What a week of political news this has been in Idaho! It’s well worth catching this week’s “Idaho Reports” on Idaho Public Television, where host Melissa Davlin wraps up the events of the week and Logan Finney interviews Rep. Lauren Necochea, D-Boise, on taxes and policy. On the pundits panel, I join Davlin, Finney, IPTV producer Ruth Brown, and Idaho EdNews reporter Kevin Richert to discuss this wild week and what’s ahead.
The half-hour show airs Friday nights at 8 p.m., re-airs on Sunday at 10:30 a.m.; and also is available to stream here online any time after the initial broadcast. This week’s show is the next-to-last of this year’s regular weekly Friday night broadcast schedule, though after that, there’ll be plenty more online.