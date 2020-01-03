On tonight’s “Idaho Reports” on Idaho Public Television, host Melissa Davlin interviews Sen. Jim Risch, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, about the U.S. attack in Iraq that killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s top general and the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force. Also, the show examines the news from today’s AP Legislative Preview, at which Gov. Brad Little and legislative leaders from both parties discussed the impending legislative session, which opens on Monday.
On the pundits panel, I join James Dawson of Boise State Public Radio; Kevin Richert of Idaho Education News; and Davlin to discuss the latest developments at the Statehouse and what lies ahead. The show airs at 8:30 tonight; after it airs, you can watch it here online any time.
On Jan. 17, Idaho Reports will begin airing at 8 p.m. each Friday.