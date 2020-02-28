On tonight’s “Idaho Reports” on Idaho Public Television, there are highlights from the week, and Devon Downey interviews Ruby Mendez-Mota about criminal justice reform. On the pundits panel, I join Boise State University political scientist Jaclyn Kettler; interim host Gemma Gaudette, and Idaho Education News reporter Kevin Richert to discuss the events of a wild week at the Statehouse.
The half-hour show airs at 8 p.m., and re-airs on Sunday at 10:30 a.m.; after it airs, you can watch it here online any time.