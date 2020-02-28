Idaho Reports 2-28-20

From left, Betsy Russell, Jaclyn Kettler, Gemma Gaudette and Kevin Richert on Friday's "Idaho Reports" on Idaho Public Television, on Feb. 28, 2020.

 TROY SHREVE/Idaho Public Television

On tonight’s “Idaho Reports” on Idaho Public Television, there are highlights from the week, and Devon Downey interviews Ruby Mendez-Mota about criminal justice reform. On the pundits panel, I join Boise State University political scientist Jaclyn Kettler; interim host Gemma Gaudette, and Idaho Education News reporter Kevin Richert to discuss the events of a wild week at the Statehouse.

The half-hour show airs at 8 p.m., and re-airs on Sunday at 10:30 a.m.; after it airs, you can watch it here online any time.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

