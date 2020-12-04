On tonight’s “Idaho Reports” on Idaho Public Television, there’s a report on just how bad things are getting in Idaho hospitals with the COVID-19 pandemic, and I join Kevin Richert of Idaho Education News and host Melissa Davlin to discuss the week’s developments, including the legislative leadership contests and the two-day organizational session of the Idaho Legislature that wrapped up today. The half-hour show airs at 8 p.m., and re-airs on Sunday at 10:30 a.m.; after it airs, you can watch it here online any time.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.