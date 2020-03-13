Idaho Reports 3-13-20

From left, Betsy Russell, Scott McIntosh, interim host Gemma Gaudette, and Kevin Richert on Friday's "Idaho Reports" on Idaho Public Television, on March 13, 2020.

 IdahoPTV

On tonight’s “Idaho Reports” on Idaho Public Television, there’s a rundown of some of the developments of the week, footage from Gov. Brad Little’s press conference this morning declaring an emergency due to coronavirus, and I interview House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley. On the pundits panel, I Scott McIntosh of the Idaho Statesman, interim host Gemma Gaudette, and Idaho Education News reporter Kevin Richert to discuss the events the week in the Statehouse, from coronavirus response to property tax fights and more.

The half-hour show airs at 8 p.m., and re-airs on Sunday at 10:30 a.m.; after it airs, you can watch it here online any time.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

