On tonight’s “Idaho Reports” on Idaho Public Television, there’s a rundown of some of the developments of the week, footage from Gov. Brad Little’s press conference this morning declaring an emergency due to coronavirus, and I interview House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley. On the pundits panel, I Scott McIntosh of the Idaho Statesman, interim host Gemma Gaudette, and Idaho Education News reporter Kevin Richert to discuss the events the week in the Statehouse, from coronavirus response to property tax fights and more.
The half-hour show airs at 8 p.m., and re-airs on Sunday at 10:30 a.m.; after it airs, you can watch it here online any time.