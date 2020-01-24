On tonight’s “Idaho Reports” on Idaho Public Television, there’s footage from this week’s divisive House hearing on school science standards, and Kevin Richert interviews Senate Education Chairman Dean Mortimer, R-Idaho Falls. On the pundits panel, I join interim host Gemma Gaudette, Idaho Education News reporter Clark Corbin, and Idaho Statesman reporter Nicole Foy to discuss the developments of the week, which was “Education Week” at the state Legislature, including budget hearings for public schools and Idaho’s public higher education institutions.
The half-hour show airs at 8 p.m., and re-airs on Sunday at 10:30 a.m.; after it airs, you can watch it here online any time.