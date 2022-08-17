...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 105 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest Idaho and northeast and
southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
The Idaho Department of Health & Welfare headquarters in Boise.
Since January of 2020, the nation has been under a public health emergency declaration for the coronavirus pandemic, and as a result, states have been forbidden from kicking people off of Medicaid because their income or other eligibility criteria changed.
Currently, 131,000 Idaho Medicaid recipients qualify for that “Medicaid protection,” meaning the state can’t force them to resubmit their proof of eligibility until the public health emergency lifts. However, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare doesn’t know how many of those recipients actually still qualify, and how many don’t.
Idaho qualified for an increased federal matching rate for its state-federal Medicaid program during the public health emergency; Medicaid pays for subsidized health care for low-income and disabled Idahoans. “But the caveat of that for Idaho was you can’t disenroll people,” said Shane Leach, administrator for the Division of Welfare at IDHW.
It’s actually possible that all of them still fall within the eligibility criteria, Leach said. “We really don’t know until we actually get a hold of them. My guess is it’s going to be a mixed bag.”
States across the country have been bracing for a big wave of re-evaluations of existing Medicaid patients once the emergency lifts, and the Idaho Board of Health and Welfare is set to receive a briefing on the process at its Thursday morning meeting. But Leach said the federal emergency declaration isn’t ending anytime soon.
“We don’t know when it’s going to end,” Leach told the Idaho Press. “It keeps coming, and they keep extending it for another 90 days.”