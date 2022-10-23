Wally 4

Friends of Wally Benton — "Bullitt" Bob Denton (left) and Mike Bouton (right) — stand below a picture of their late buddy.

It was Sept. 11, 1970, writes Idaho Press reporter Jordan Kaye. For the inaugural game at the newly opened Bronco Stadium, BSU's student skydiving club was readying for its finest moment, having convinced school officials to let them parachute in the official game ball. It was an opportunity for notoriety and exposure, a chance for the club’s more-experienced members to show off in front of a packed house.

So, just before kickoff, a Cessna 180 Taildragger cruised over the stadium. Its side door slid open. And four Boise State students jumped from 5,000 feet in the sky.

