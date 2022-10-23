...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
10 AM MDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Idaho and
southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Friends of Wally Benton — "Bullitt" Bob Denton (left) and Mike Bouton (right) — stand below a picture of their late buddy.
It was Sept. 11, 1970, writes Idaho Press reporter Jordan Kaye. For the inaugural game at the newly opened Bronco Stadium, BSU's student skydiving club was readying for its finest moment, having convinced school officials to let them parachute in the official game ball. It was an opportunity for notoriety and exposure, a chance for the club’s more-experienced members to show off in front of a packed house.
So, just before kickoff, a Cessna 180 Taildragger cruised over the stadium. Its side door slid open. And four Boise State students jumped from 5,000 feet in the sky.
Wally Benton leapt first, the inaugural game’s pigskin taped to the right side of his orange jumpsuit. A burly, bearded Army veteran who was 27 at the time, Wally was a cocksure skydiver who founded the club a year earlier. But things didn't go as planned.