Gov. Brad Little on Friday announced a new public-private task force that will build the state's strategy for COVID-19 testing. This step comes weeks after private sector professionals had already formed their own testing initiatives to address what they saw as a lack of speedy, available tests for Idahoans., write Idaho Press reporters Tommy Simmons and Margaret Carmel. Crush the Curve Idaho started offering nasal swab tests to essential workers in early April, then on Tuesday expended to offer antibody testing, which is done through a blood draw, to the broader population. Another antibody testing effort, ACT Idaho, began offering tests Wednesday.
Since Idaho's first case of COVID-19 was confirmed March 13, over 19,000 Idahoans have been tested, state data shows. That data doesn't include some numbers from Crush the Curve or ACT Idaho. That's because the antibody tests, which show if a person developed antibodies to virus days after becoming infected, are only FDA-approved for data collection purposes under the agency's emergency use rules.
Still, antibody tests have been used for data collection in other places across the country. Idaho's state government is only relying on information from the more widely used method of nasal swab testing. It means a whole set of data is being collected about the new coronavirus in Idaho that is not yet being reflected in the state's official numbers, and underscores the difference in response to the new coronavirus by the private sector and the state.
Clearwater Analytics founder Mike Boren, who sits on the governor's new task force, was among 28 Idaho business leaders who banded together to form Crush the Curve Idaho. Boren held a press conference in Meridian Wednesday to announce that Crush the Curve had tested almost 2,000 people at its Meridian test site, with a goal to reach 18,000 tests, roughly a tenth of the state population, by May 1.
The effort mirrors a similar initiative in Utah — with the key difference that in Utah, it was the state government that approached businesses about the prospect of rolling out widespread testing.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is collecting antibody data, but not using it to confirm cases — though it may help determine probable cases, according to a department statement emailed to the Idaho Press Friday.
You can read Simmons' and Carmel's full story here at idahopress.com, or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.