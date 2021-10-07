Over the past two days, Idaho Gov. Brad Little and Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, both Republicans, have been firing back and forth at each other over Twitter. Here's a look back at the exchange, starting with McGeachin's first tweet on Tuesday, Oct. 5:
Today, as Acting Governor, I fixed Gov. Little's Executive Order on "vaccine passports" to make sure that K-12 schools and universities cannot require vaccinations OR require mandatory testing. I will continue to fight for your individual Liberty! #idpol pic.twitter.com/Jz87jfZaWc— Janice McGeachin (@JaniceMcGeachin) October 5, 2021
That was followed by this response from Little on Oct. 5:
I will be rescinding and reversing any actions taken by the Lt. Governor when I return. pic.twitter.com/iBuQqX1R5i— Brad Little (@GovernorLittle) October 5, 2021
Then, on Oct. 6, Little retweeted this Twitter post from Idaho 2nd District GOP Congressman Mike Simpson:
It is unfortunate that while our Governor is working to find real solutions to the crisis at our border, he must also deal with these distractions from his Lt. Governor. https://t.co/J1bXJZRKsu— Cong. Mike Simpson (@CongMikeSimpson) October 6, 2021
McGeachin shot back with this tweet on Wednesday morning:
The media continues to mischaracterize my efforts to defend individual Liberty. I'm NOT working against the vaccines. I'm working against the MANDATES. #idpol— Janice McGeachin (@JaniceMcGeachin) October 6, 2021
And then, an hour later, she sent this tweet:
I have been actively inquiring about immigration and border security since early July. I have repeatedly reached out to the governor's office and the Adjutant General in an effort to find meaningful solutions to the ongoing border crisis. I'm not done either! #idpol— Janice McGeachin (@JaniceMcGeachin) October 6, 2021
And an hour after that, she followed up with this one:
Let's clear up some misconceptions. I did not deploy or call for the deployment of the National Guard. I inquired as to the process for deployment, should such a step be necessary. The Acting Governor should know this, but Brad continues to shut me out of the process. #idpol pic.twitter.com/AuJ8iwiueg— Janice McGeachin (@JaniceMcGeachin) October 6, 2021
Little then sent multiple tweets about immigration and the U.S.-Mexico border, which he was visiting on Wednesday; those have continued into today, after his return to Idaho last night. Up to this point today, there have been no more direct back-and-forth tweets from either of the officials.