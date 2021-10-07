Gov. Little COVID presser (copy) (copy)

Gov. Brad Little answers questions from the media during a press conference at Nampa High School to discuss Idaho-specific COVID activity on Aug. 12.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Over the past two days, Idaho Gov. Brad Little and Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, both Republicans, have been firing back and forth at each other over Twitter. Here's a look back at the exchange, starting with McGeachin's first tweet on Tuesday, Oct. 5:

That was followed by this response from Little on Oct. 5:

Then, on Oct. 6, Little retweeted this Twitter post from Idaho 2nd District GOP Congressman Mike Simpson:

McGeachin shot back with this tweet on Wednesday morning:

And then, an hour later, she sent this tweet:

And an hour after that, she followed up with this one:

Little then sent multiple tweets about immigration and the U.S.-Mexico border, which he was visiting on Wednesday; those have continued into today, after his return to Idaho last night. Up to this point today, there have been no more direct back-and-forth tweets from either of the officials.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

