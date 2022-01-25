Some of the biggest fireworks at this morning’s higher education budget hearings came when Rep. Ron Nate pressed Boise State University President Marlene Tromp repeatedly to tell him how the university is cutting “social justice programming,” which he also characterized as “wasteful spending on social justice, diversity, equity and inclusion.”
“What measures has the university taken to reduce that kind of wasteful spending?” Nate asked Tromp.
She responded, “Boise State University made a concerted effort to be very responsible to our legislature. We really heard our legislators speak this year, and in the last couple of years, about their concerns, and we’ve seen concerns throughout the country. One of the things we really aim to do is to be very thoughtful in response to those concerns that have been raised. So we made sure that we didn’t have programs on state dollars that represented areas of concerns.”
BSU also met with faculty and staff across the university about the matter, she said. “Our provost and our general counsel went out and met with every group across the university to make sure that people understood the legislation, its intent and the concerns it was raising. … We had to ensure that our students understand that their minds are their own, and they have a right to believe as they wish to think, that they are required to learn material, that they have, as all Americans have, the right to their own opinions and ideas.” She said, “We did extensive work to educating our students and our faculty and staff.”
Every time a student opens a university log-in, she said, “They see a reminder about how to report any concerns they have on our campus, whether that’s in the classroom or outside the classroom, because we want our students to feel like they have full voice. … We’ve always taken any concerns that we have raised very seriously,” she said, and have policies and processes in place to address them.
“The services we provide to our students are the services they’ve requested, they’ve asked for,” Tromp said.
Nate, R-Rexburg, responded that he still sees things on BSU’s website he finds objectionable, from the Blue Sky Institute to Boise State Public Radio to the Student Equity Center. “All of these include what are arguably social justice principles,” Nate said.
Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, objected, and JFAC Co-Chair Sen. Jeff Agenbroad, R-Nampa, asked Nate, “Rep. Nate, is there a question in there?”
Nate said, “Instead of a decrease I’m actually seeing an increase in social justice programming.”
Tromp said, “What we’ve done at Boise State … (is) ensure that our programming was meeting student needs. So for example, our Student Equity Center evolved from a different kind of center, and it aims to serve everything from our first-generation students to rural students. … So the programming evolved.”
“It doesn’t mean that we simply hatcheted away programming,” she said. “We evolved many of our programs.”
She noted that BSU also launched its new Institute for Advancing American Values this year.
“Boise State intends to take a leadership role in addressing the need for meaningful dialogue in our country,” Tromp told JFAC, “encouraging conversation between multiple viewpoints to spur engagement, understanding and human connection. We aim to address the issues and values that have shaped America and Americans from all walks of life.”
When Nate asked Tromp the same question a third time, Ward-Engelking objected again.
“We have evolved our programming,” Tromp said. “I would say that matches the desire of the bill. We’ve evolved our programming. But that doesn’t mean we have reduced the kinds of offerings that are available to our students.”
Ward-Engelking said afterward, “Just because you don’t care for the answer doesn’t mean we can harass the presidents of our universities. I thought it was rude and inappropriate. She gave a very comprehensive answer.”
Tromp said she wasn’t surprised by the questioning. “I did feel like by talking about the evolution of our programming, that that was answering Rep. Nate’s questions,” she said. “But I also don’t think we should ever shut down the intellectual offerings that are available to our students. I feel like we really are being responsive to what our legislators asked us. … There’s nothing I care about more than our students having an opportunity to learn and grow. … That is every single student’s right. … We are sincerely and deeply committed to that.”
Last year, after the House killed the higher education budget over concerns members had heard about students being harassed for their political views, their attitudes or their backgrounds, a new version was written that cut out $2.5 million “to remove state support for social justice programming at Boise State University, Idaho State University and University of Idaho.” That set a budget for this year in state general funds of $313.1 million, a 2% increase from the previous year, compared to the first budget JFAC set for colleges and universities at $315.2 million, a 2.6% increase.
Nate’s sparring with Tromp was reminiscent of his interchanges a day earlier with Kurt Liebich, president of the State Board of Education; Nate disputed Liebich’s contention that the state board has “not spent one second talking about critical race theory.”
“The board last year in June reviewed a diversity, inclusion and equity policy, which is the language of critical race theory,” Nate told Liebich. “It’s certainly out there. … It’s more than two seconds of discussion on diversity, equity and inclusion.”
Diversity, equity and inclusion are common workplace goals touted by everyone from corporate CEOs to business schools as best practices for managing workplaces; Nate is now contending the terms are the same as “critical race theory,” a way of thinking about America’s history through the lens of racism that critics decry as in itself racist.
Liebich told Nate, “We heard the concerns that were voiced in the Legislature last year, and what we’ve been trying to do over the last year is actually put some definitions around this stuff so we’re not going around the state chasing ghosts.” That’s why the state board launched an extensive survey of thousands of Idaho higher education students about campus climate and culture, he said.
“I’ll use an example,” Liebich told Nate, the word “equity.”
“Some say, the state board, what they want is equity of outcomes – they’re socialists, they’re communists. No. We want equity of opportunity,” Liebich said. “No one’s talking about equity of outcomes.”
The issue also came up during the earlier hearing on Lewis-Clark State College’s budget in JFAC today, during which Rep. Paul Amador, R-Coeur d’Alene, told LCSC President Cynthia Pemberton, “I don’t think it’s any mystery that the higher ed budget hasn’t been the easiest one to get through this body for the last several years. I can attest to that. And it came to the point last year where we even passed a law that kind of directed educational institutions what they should and should not do.”
Last year, lawmakers passed HB 377, entitled “Dignity and Non-Discrimination in Public Education,” which decried “tenets often found in critical race theory” and declared that no public schools or colleges in Idaho, at any level, can “direct or otherwise compel students to personally affirm, adopt, or adhere to” tenets including that “any sex, race, ethnicity, religion, color, or national origin is inherently superior or inferior;” that “individuals should be adversely treated on the basis of their sex, race, ethnicity, religion, color, or national origin;” or “that individuals, by virtue of sex, race, ethnicity, religion, color, or national origin, are inherently responsible for actions committed in the past by other members of the same sex, race, ethnicity, religion, color, or national origin.” Only after the bill had passed did the House approve the public school and higher ed budgets. HB 377 also forbade the spending of any state education fund for those purposes.
“Just recognizing the reality that we have to get a budget across the floor this year as well,” Amador asked Pemberton, “can you help us understand what has changed at LC State in the last year that would help us feel better about moving the budget forward this year?”
Pemberton said LCSC has been working to “get a finger on the pulse of the campus culture and climate,” including by surveying students every year. “What do LC State students say? They say they feel respected. That they feel it’s a friendly campus, that it’s not racist, it’s not sexist, it’s not homophobic,” she said. “That they are free to express their views. … If there’s one student who feels like the educational environment that we are providing … is less than optimal, I care.”
She said, “We heard the concerns of the Legislature, and we did a careful, thorough review of two offices at LC State that address issues associated with professional development and minority, veteran, and Native American services. We looked at the programming that they offer, we looked at the kinds of workshops that are going on, the topic areas, and reviewed all of them.” She said she looked into every concern. “Every single question that is brought to me, every rumor, every concern, every possibility, we investigate,” she said, contacting faculty and reviewing syllabi and course materials, “even to the point of course handouts, to understand: Are we truly educating? And the answer is yes. We are educating, not indoctrinating. And we have put in very concrete, foundational surveys as well as ongoing review of materials that are being used in our classrooms.”
“Here’s an example,” she said. “An individual said, ‘Well, we heard a complaint about cannibalism from your campus.” Pemberton said she looked into it. “In an anthropology class, this was absolutely true … that there was a topic, a unit where they discussed historic tribes and cannibalism. Yes, it is true. And it is absolutely appropriate to have done that in that anthropology class.”