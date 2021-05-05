The Senate has voted 19-16 in favor of HB 389, the big and controversial property tax bill proposed just this week by House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, sending the bill to the governor's desk. Here's the full vote breakdown:
Voting yes: Sens. Bayer, Burtenshaw, Cook, Crabtree, Den Hartog, Grow, Heider, Lent, Martin, Patrick, Rice, Ricks, Riggs, Souza(Funk), Thayn, Vick, Winder, Woodward and Zito.
Voting no: Sens. Agenbroad, Anthon, Bair, Burgoyne, Guthrie, Harris, Johnson, Lakey, Lee, Lodge, Nelson(Lamar), Nye, Rabe(Fuller), Stennett, Ward-Engelking, and Wintrow.
Several senators who didn't participate in the debate requested 60 seconds to explain their votes. Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon, said the bill had too many parts and came too late in the session. Sen. Dan Johnson, R-Lewiston, said, "This bill has some problems," including for his area of the state. Plus, he said, "I did not have enough time to review this bill and fully consider it." Sen. Fred Martin, R-Boise, said, "This is a start. We need to continue to work on property tax relief."