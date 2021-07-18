When Doug Traubel, one of the hopefuls for an open Ada County sheriff's post, was interviewed by Ada County commissioners on June 30, topics included his controversial writings about Jews, rape victims, and single mothers, who he wrote threaten the republic. When his interview was done, four rows of audience members stood and applauded for him, writes Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis.
Among those Republicans who’d written in support of Traubel were former state Rep. Dieter W. Bayer, of Boise, and Rep. Karey Hanks, of St. Anthony.
In the wake of the selection, many have questioned, in letters to the board and online, how Traubel, the author of the books “Red Badge: A veteran peace officer’s commentary on the Marxist subversion of American Law Enforcement & Culture” in 2016 and “Can They Do That?: How Police Get Around The Fourth Amendment” in 2019, even came to be considered in the first place by the county’s GOP central committee given his controversial public-facing views. He was the committee's top pick of three finalists; the county commission instead appointed Eagle Police Chief Matt Clifford to the post.
